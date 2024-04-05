Man killed in Chicago shooting outside Kids Foot Locker in Chatham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed outside a Kids Foot Locker in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Thursday evening.

Chicago police said that at about 7:20 p.m., a 29-year-old man was getting into his car in the 8600-block of South Cottage Grove when a blue car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him. The blue car then fled the scene.

The victim was shot three times, once in the face and twice in the lower body. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition where he died.

Investigators could be seen inside the Kids Foot Locker store where at least one bullet hole was visible in the window.

No one is currently in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

