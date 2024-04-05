Security guard killed in shooting outside Chatham Kids Foot Locker, sources say

A Chicago shooting in Chatham outside a Kids Foot Locker near 87th and South Cottage Grove killed a security guard, sources said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting outside of a Kids Foot Locker store in Chatham Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Sources close to the investigation said the man was a security guard.

Chicago police said at about 7:20 pm, the 29-year-old man was getting into his car in the 8600-block of South Cottage Grove when a blue car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him.

The victim was shot three times, once in the face and twice in the lower body.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he died, police said.

Investigators could be seen inside the store where at least one bullet hole was visible in the window.

Police have not released any details about what might have motivated the shooting.

The security guard's identity has not yet been released.

