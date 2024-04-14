9-year-old playing on sidewalk shot in Lawndale, Chicago police say

A 9-year-old boy was shot while playing on the city's West Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot late Saturday night on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1500-block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The child was playing on the sidewalk when someone started shooting in the area, police said.

He was struck in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital and at last check is in good condition.

So far no one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

