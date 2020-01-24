Human Trafficking

Children and Youth Services employee faces human trafficking charges

MEDIA, Pennsylvania -- A Children and Youth Services employee in Delaware County, Pennsylvania faces human trafficking, promoting prostitution and related charges.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says 27-year-old Candace Talley of Sicklerville, New Jersey exploited a woman whose children were in foster care, and whose case Talley was managing.

Investigators say Talley forced another woman into prostitution, promising a favorable custody recommendation for the victim's children.

Talley is accused of essentially earning a finder's fee by enlisting prostitutes and driving them to and from jobs.

Stollsteimer said, "It is truly horrible, and beyond imagination, that someone who is responsible for ensuring the welfare of children would pressure their mother into acts of prostitution for her own personal enrichment, and with the promise of a favorable custody recommendation, as this defendant is charged with doing."

The District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division took Talley into custody Thursday morning.

A judge set Talley's bail at $25,000, unsecured, with home monitoring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaprostitutionhuman traffickingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
How every purchase made at this Houston coffee shop saves lives
Dental surgeon accused of trying to buy children for $30K
Prince Charles names Katy Perry ambassador for charity
Trump to sign order aimed to combat human trafficking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News