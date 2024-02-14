Chinatown restaurant robbed at gunpoint along with patrons inside, Chicago police say

Chicago police said the Ken Kee restaurant in Chinatown was robbed, along with the patrons inside Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the Ken Kee restaurant in Chinatown was robbed, along with the patrons inside Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the Ken Kee restaurant in Chinatown was robbed, along with the patrons inside Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the Ken Kee restaurant in Chinatown was robbed, along with the patrons inside Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chinatown restaurant was robbed at gunpoint along with customers inside at the time Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The robbery took place at the Ken Kee restaurant in the 2100-block of South China Place at about 11:49 p.m.

Police said two male suspects entered the business with handguns and demanded money from the cashier and from patrons who were inside at the time. They all complied, police said.

In video from the scene, officers were seen inside the restaurant investigating, speaking with employees and taking photos near the cash register. They were also seen searching for fingerprints on a car parked outside that may also have been involved.

Luckily, no one was hurt or injured, police said.

The two suspects then left the restaurant on foot and are not in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood