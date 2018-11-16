Chris Watts' mistress went to police after he killed his wife and daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Mistress of Colorado man speaks out after he pleads guilty to killing his family

DENVER, Colorado --
The mistress of a Colorado father who admitted to killing his wife and two daughters is telling her story, claiming in a new interview that she had no idea Watts was still married when they were together.

RELATED: Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters; bodies found on oil property

Nichol Kessinger was having an affair with Chris Watts at the time he murdered his wife and children, but she says she had no idea he was still married.

Christopher Lee Watts pleaded guilty to all nine charges he was facing.


Kessinger sat down for an exclusive interview with the Denver Post, telling the newspaper, "He's a liar. He lied about everything."

RELATED: Colorado father Christopher Watts says he killed wife for strangling daughters

According to Kessinger, Watts introduced himself to her at work, and wooed her into a romance, coming across as a 'good listener' and a 'soft-spoken man.'

She noticed he didn't wear a wedding ring, and told her he was wrapping up a 'mutual divorce.' But that persona unraveled after Watts' family disappeared.

RELATED: Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts, daughters went missing

Nothing made sense, Kessinger said, as Watts presented himself to the world as a happily married man begging for his family's safe return.

She said to the Denver Post, "I found out he was still married and his wife was 15 weeks pregnant. If he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about?"

RELATED: 'He's not a monster': Parents of Chris Watts defend son who admitted to killing wife, children

According to the Post, Kessinger was "shocked" at Watts' deception and "scared" for his wife and daughters. She began interrogating him about the disappearance of his family, drilling in on the inconsistencies in his story and demanding answers.

But instead of resolving her concerns, Watts' responses and lack of emotion only made Kessinger more suspicious.

The following morning, with Watts' family still missing, Kessinger reportedly went to the police. That night Watts was arrested, later pleading guilty to murdering his wife and daughters, hiding their bodies on the property of the same oil company where he and Kessinger first met.

RELATED: Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Related Topics:
homicidedomestic violencemurderWatts family murderu.s. & worldColoradoNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Related
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Colorado father says he killed wife for strangling daughters
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman, 2 daughters found; husband charged
Top Stories
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
6 rescued from elevator in building formerly known as Hancock Center
1 shot by police in Country Club Hills after report of man dragged into bank
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Mugshot of man wanted in Florida goes viral
Raw ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Show More
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
1 killed, 3 wounded in Kenosha County shooting
Court filing cites charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
More News