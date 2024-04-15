Suspect in deadly Rockford stabbing spree to undergo psychiatric evaluation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused in the deadly stabbing spree in Rockford will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Christian Soto appeared in court via video on Monday.

A judge granted a motion to determine if Soto is mentally fit to stand trial.

Police say last month, Soto killed four people. Seven others were hurt.

A motive is unclear, but Soto told investigators he was high on drugs during the attack.

