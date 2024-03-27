4 killed, 5 injured in Rockford stabbing attack, police say; suspect in custody

A Rockford, IL stabbing attack left at least four people dead and five injured Wednesday in the Winnebago County city, authorities said.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- At least four people died after in a stabbing attack Wednesday in Rockford, Illinois, police said.

Rockford police said they received their first calls about the incident in the 2300-block of Holmes Street at about 1:14 p.m.

When officers responded, they found multiple crime scene, police said. They also said the crimes took place both in the city of Rockford and in the county, on multiple streets. Police said in the city of Rockford, four people were killed one person remains in critical condition and four others were injured, though not all of them were stabbed.

The Rockford Fire Department said one of the people who died was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.

Police gave an update after 4 were killed and 5 injured in stabbings in the Rockford area.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said there was a home invasion near Cleveland Avenue and Eggleston Road. Sheriff Gary Caruana said a young woman escaped that home invasion and was pursued by the suspect. She was stabbed in the hands and face and is hospitalized in serious condition.

Garuana said a good Samaritan stopped to help the woman and was also stabbed by the suspect, but was not seriously injured.

One of the victims killed was a mailman, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said.

"The Postal Inspection Service can confirm that a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was one of the victims in today's incident in Rockford, IL," a statement form USPIS spokesperson read. "At this time, there are no additional details we can provide, as this is an active investigation. Postal inspectors are on scene with the Rockford Police Department and other first responders."

A sheriff's deputy took the suspect into custody. Rockford police said the suspect is being interviewed at this time and charges have not yet been filed.

Police said they do not believe any other suspects are at large in this attack. They said federal agents are also assisting in the investigation.

There was no information immediately available about a possible motive.