fundraiser

Boy, 9, creates Christmas cards with braille to raise money for after-school program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 9-year-old boy who has been blind since birth is taking an extra step to customize Christmas cards that are part of a fundraising effort for the S.E.E. After School Program.

Hudson Weisner attends the program at the Sardis Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. There, program directors say he and other children who are blind learn about technology that helps them finish their homework and enjoy fun activities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Weisner has also been taking part in virtual activities, but he's getting hands-on with this particular project, WSOC reported.

The S.E.E. program is selling Christmas cards online to raise money for the program, but Weisner added his own touch to the cards. His cards include the words "Happy Holidays" in braille.

"Braille is the way blind people write, and that's how I do it," said Weisner, illustrating the process he goes through to make these cards.

RELATED: Watch Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree owl's big release back to the wild
EMBED More News Videos

Little "Rockefeller" was released back into the wild on Monday night.



S.E.E. Program Director Alli Romero said she's seen Weisner develop into the boy he is today.

"I have watched Hudson grow over the years and I really feel blessed to be able to watch these kids grow," Romero said.

Romero has a simple Christmas wish. and Weisner is lending a helping hand.

"Hopefully these cards reach out to people who don't know about our program," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinacoronaviruschristmascoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldblindcovid 19 pandemicfundraisercovid 19
FUNDRAISER
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
Biden transition making fundraising push as Trump administration blocks funding
Turning Pointe Autism Foundation holds raffle fundraiser for 2020 Corvette
Money to support Trump court fight could flow to president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elderly man, woman found dead after NW Side blaze: Chicago fire
Winter Outlook 2020: How cold, snowy will Chicago be this year?
Kamala Harris calls Chicago nurse on Thanksgiving to thank her
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
WWII vet who raised millions for COVID-19 health care on GQ cover
Hammond mayor wants to sell raw water to Joliet
IN reports 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
Show More
Off-duty CPD officer found dead remembered as 'gentle giant'
6 months after George Floyd was killed, the untold arrest of an ex-Illinois state trooper
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly Friday
3 charged with torturing, beating schizophrenic man to death
More TOP STORIES News