The holiday season officially starts in Chicago.

Chicago kicking off holiday season with Millennium Park Christmas tree lighting, ice skating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's winter ice and snow have yet to arrive, but the holiday season is kicking off in the city Friday.

The 110th annual Chicago Christmas Tree lighting will take place just off Michigan Avenue near the Chicago Cultural Center at 6:25 p.m.

This year's tree is a 45-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the De La Cruz family of southwest suburban Darien.

Chicago chooses spruce from Darien as official Christmas tree

The ceremony will have fireworks as well as performances by DJ TREW, Meagan McNeal, Broadway in Chicago's Betty Boop, Chicago Dance Crash, Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance's 2023 National Cuatro Festival with featured artists from Puerto Rico - Emma Colon Zayas, Maribel Delgado, Fabiola Mendez, with singer Celenia Sanchez Mata, and Santa and Mrs. Laura Lynn Claus.

The Chicago Youth Foundation is helping kids learn to ice skate and play hockey.

In addition to the tree lighting, the city's most popular ice rink

Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival airing on ABC7 Chicago Nov. 19

The McCormick Ice Rink at Millennium Park will open for skating Friday.

Despite the mild weather, the rink opens at 8 a.m. There will be professional skaters on hand.