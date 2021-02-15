Arts & Entertainment

Fans saying goodbye to actress Cicely Tyson during public viewing at famed Manhattan church

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Fans are wishing a final farewell to legendary actor Cicely Tyson during a public viewing at a famed Manhattan church Monday.

Tyson, who was born and raised in Harlem, died January 28 at the age of 96.

The memorial is being held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with COVID-19 protocols in place including masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs are being allowed.

RELATED | Cicely Tyson put heart and soul into New Jersey school
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the impact Tyson had on one New Jersey school.


Tyson's passing brought out a flood of accolades for the pioneer, who won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman."

A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 movie, "The Help."

The pioneering Black actress was born December 19, 1924, in Harlem after her parents moved from the Island of Nevis in the Caribbean.

RELATED | Remembering award-winning actress Cicely Tyson and her NYC roots

She was the youngest of three children and was feisty from the start.

That spark was still present even at the age of 94, when Tyson received an honorary Oscar statuette in 2018 at the annual Governors Awards.

WATCH | 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' honored to conduct last interview with Cicely Tyson
EMBED More News Videos

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had the honor of interviewing legendary actress Cicely Tyson the day before her death at age 96.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentharlemmanhattannew york citycelebrity deathschurchobituaryfuneralfamous death
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disruptive storm on the way
Facebook used to pull off armed robberies: police
Delphi Murders: Indiana police, FBI continue following leads in killing of teen girls
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
Firefighters battle flames amid freezing temperatures
Baby born deaf dances after cochlear implant surgery
File tax returns to get missing stimulus payments: IRS
Show More
IL announces new strategy for 2nd COVID vaccine doses
Southwest Airlines launches at O'Hare for first time
Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Few snow showers, steady snow late Monday
Last day to apply for Chicago Scholars 2026 graduation class
More TOP STORIES News