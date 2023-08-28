Cicero police investigating shooting, 'mob' gathering of around 200 teens near AMC theater

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban police are investigating a shooting and a large gathering of around 200 teenagers on Sunday evening.

Cicero police and aiding police departments found multiple guns while investigating a shooting in the 4700 block of West Cermak Road, said Cicero Spokesperson Ray Hanania. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Police are also investigating a "mob" of about 200 teens who were gathered inside an AMC movie theater and its parking lot at the same location, Hanania said.

Police could not confirm whether the shooting is related to the gathering. Authorities are considering the incidents separate until they gather further information.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting or the gathering.