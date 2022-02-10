Chicago mask mandate, proof of vaccine requirement to lift at same time as state

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health officials said they anticipate that the city's proof of vaccine requirement and indoor mask mandate will lift around the same time as the state's.Gov. JB Pritzker said he anticipates the state's indoor mask mandate for venues that are not schools, hospitals, and public transit will lift on Feb. 28 as COVID hospitalizations continue to drop.Shortly after, Chicago health officials released their own statement saying if the city continues to see declines in these leading COVID metrics, we too should be in a position to lift restrictions at that time.The news was met with mixed reactions. At Charbella Salon in Lakeview, customers wore masks while getting their hair done, as did their stylist. The owner said so far no one has complained about it, but once the mask mandate is lifted she still plans to ask for proof of vaccination."We're still going to do that because we want to protect ourselves and the public," said Vicky Smith, owner of Charbella Salon.Businesses from salons to fitness centers to restaurants have suffered during the pandemic. Some have been forced to close, while others have had to make major adjustments.Scott Weiner, partner 19 Chicago restaurants including West Town Bakery, said removing the mask mandate could be a major step toward normalcy."Once that worry is gone I think we'll see the restaurant industry get back to as normal as we're gonna be," he said."It's been a tough environment, we've all had to learn on our feet," said Phillip Walters, B. Hospitality Co."As we lift the mask mandates, we hope people will feel more safe and start to come out again," said Steven Hartenstein, Stefani Restaurant Group.The Cook County Department of Public Health said it also anticipates that if key metrics continue to improve, the vaccination and masking orders for suburban Cook County, less Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park and Stickney Township, can be lifted in the same timeframe Pritzker laid out Wednesday.