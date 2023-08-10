WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Route 83: Clarendon Hills police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 10, 2023 6:35PM
CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a west suburban crash early Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened on southbound Route 83 under 55th Street in Clarendon Hills at about 4:45 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while standing or walking in the left travel lane, police said. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Clarendon Hills Police Department and the DuPage County MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

