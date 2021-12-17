chicago proud

Mr. Christmas Elf spreads holiday cheer in Clarendon Hills

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mr. Christmas Elf spreads holiday cheer in west suburbs

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- He's the Mr. Christmas of west suburban Clarendon Hills, spreading holiday cheer to dozens of houses and hundreds of children for the past two years.

They're in shrubs, on lawns, garlands, doors, even basketball hoops. You name it, the Clarendon Hills Christmas Elf is bringing candy canes, and more importantly, holiday cheer wherever he goes.

The "You've Been Elfed" program all started as a way to continue holiday traditions amid the pandemic - outside and distanced - and is now going strong in its second year.

"Oh they're very excited," Julia Margulies said of her children, ages 3 and 1. "I'm excited, too, it's the first time an elf ever came to my house."

In fact, Elf Vince Davis is distributing 2,000 candy canes to houses that signed up through the Clarendon Hills Park District where he has his day job as a recreation supervisor, when he's not helping Santa.

"I'll dress up as an elf, I'm like I'll go out and do it, why not? It seems like a great time," Davis said. "Regardless of the pandemic or not, I think it's gonna stick around because people love it. And I'm really excited to be able to do this. It's one of the best parts about my job."

And it's not just the houses where Elf Davis is bringing the cheer. It's also through hundreds of letters he writes on behalf of Santa through the Park District's "Letters to Santa" program.

"One day I did 50. I started at seven in the morning and stopped around seven at night," he said.

And the reactions are priceless as kids search for candy canes in their yard.

"Just seeing my kids happy and excited like that, that just brings me all the Christmas cheer. Seeing all the kids happy is just the best part of it," Margulies said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclarendon hillsholidaychristmaschicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Family behind shoe repair shop filling truck to help Ky. storm victims
College freshman returns to Mundelein HS to mentor students over break
Cicero boy honored by community after beating cancer
Southside Wolfpack teams headed to championships after raising $60K
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Fauci's holiday warning
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
Glenn Foster Jr likely died of 'neck compression, strangulation': atty
IL secretary of state extends driver's license expiration date
CTU claims 70% of students at South Side school in quarantine
UIC, City Colleges of Chicago addressing nursing shortage, diversity
Show More
Should grandparents get paid for babysitting grandkids?
3 firefighters injured rescuing another from Cicero house fire
7 armed robberies reported in Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Uptown
Bucktown bike shop hit by burglars for 2nd time in 2 weeks
TikTok school shooting threat unfounded, no violence materializes
More TOP STORIES News