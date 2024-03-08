At least 1 dead after crash shuts down part of Highway 95 in rural Wisconsin: Clark County sheriff

Video shows the aftermath of a deadly Clark County crash on Highway 95 on Friday.

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WLS) -- Police are on the scene of a deadly crash that shut down a section of Highway 95 in rural Wisconsin on Friday.

The crash occurred at Highway 95 and Highway J in the Township of Dewhurst, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. That's near Black River Falls Rustic landing and Levis Mound Trail Center.

At least one person is dead, the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not immediately say how many people died or if anyone is injured.

Highway 95 is closed at Highway J while sheriff's officers and Wisconsin State Patrol investigate the crash. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Detours have been setup around the crash scene. Police did not say when the highway would reopen.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.