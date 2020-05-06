Class of 2020: How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform

Throughout the weekend of May 16 and May 17, Freeform will run a live ticker on television that will display the names of 10,000 Class of 2020 graduates. To submit your name, visit freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020.
The network will also run graduation-themed programming and interstitial content on air that weekend and share graduation-themed content across its social media accounts using the hashtag #FreeformClassof2020.
Here's a look at what you can catch on air (all times Eastern):
Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend - May 16 & 17
Saturday, May 16
- 1:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"
- 3:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."
- 5:30 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"
- 8 p.m. - "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020"
- 9 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"
Sunday, May 17
- 12:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"
- 2:20 p.m. - "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."
- 4:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"
- 6:55 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and ABC.