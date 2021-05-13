Weather: Like It or Not

What are the different cloud types?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

What are the different cloud types?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All clouds are made up of basically the same thing: water droplets or ice crystals that float in the sky. Cloud types are classified by appearance and location in the sky.

High clouds are given surname of "cirro" or "cirrus." These clouds are ground at levels from 20,000 feet to 45, 000 feet. So you have cirrus clouds, cirrostratus, and cirrocumulus.

SEE MORE: Weather: Like It or Not!

Mid-level clouds are from about 7,000 feet to 23, 000 feet. They are given the name "alto" if they are not producing rain, and "nimbo" if they are.

Altocumulus are patchy white or gray layers. Altostratus clouds are gray and usually cover the whole sky. Nimbostratus clouds are dark and produce rain or snow.

Low level clouds are found less than 7,000 feet. Stratocumulus clouds have a honeycomb look to them and allow for some peaks of sun. Stratus clouds usually cover the whole sky. They are thin.

Cumulus clouds are the pretty clouds that look like white cotton balls floating in the sky. And then you have Cumulonimbus, which are thunderstorms. From a distance they look like huge mountains or towers.

Check out this link with a great look at different cloud types from NOAA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercloudyweatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
How do auroras form?
Chicagohenge: What it is and how you can see it
What is a '1 in 100 year flood'?
What is graupel?
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News