What is a 1 in 1,000 year flood? National Weather Service hydrologist explains

With so many happening in a short amount of time, Meteorologist Larry Mowry spoke with W. Scott Lincoln, Senior Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What is a 1 in 1,000 year flood?

It has nothing to do with years, but it is a way of expressing a percentage chance. A 1 in 1,000-year flood actually means a 0.1% chance of that amount of rain happening in any single year. So, the 0.1% chance is just written as a reference to years.

There have been at least five 1 in 1,000-year floods this summer across the country. Here's a list of those five:

ST. LOUIS / July 26

9.04" is the highest 24-hour rainfall on record. 7.68" of that fell in just 6 hours (this has less than 1 in a 1,000 chance of occurring in a given year). They received about 25% of the normal rainfall in just 12 hours.

KENTUCKY / July 27

Training thunderstorms in Eastern Kentucky caused 4"/hour rainfall rates and brought up to 16" of rain during a five-day period (most of it falling in 1 day). These rainfall values occurring in such a short time are incredibly rare (less than a 1 in 1,000 chance of occurring over a five-day period in a given year).

EASTERN ILLINOIS / Aug 1

Got 8-13" of rain in 12 hours

DEATH VALLEY, CA / Aug 5

Got 1.46" of rain, which doesn't sound like a lot, but that's 9-month's worth of rain for the area and 0.01" shy of setting a record for all-time daily high.

DALLAS, TX / Aug 22

9.19" is the highest 24-hour rainfall in 90 years and the 2nd highest on record. 3.01" of rain in 1 hour is the new record for hourly rain. This is now the wettest August on record. Other locations near Dallas saw up to 15" of rain.

