Andy Reid look-alike acts the part as his Chiefs take on the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Longtime Eagles Fan Steve Odabashian transforms into former Eagles head coach Andy Reid complete with a mustache, headset and playbook.

The math tutor and owner of Main Line Test Prep has been impersonating Andy Reid since 2002.

He's been featured on national television and relishes the time spent impersonating one of the more popular figures in Philly sports history.

Reid spent 14 years as Eagles head coach and took the Eagles to one Super Bowl in that time.

Now, with the Chiefs and Eagles squaring off in this year's championship, Odabashian takes a moment to reflect on what it's like to be a head coach like Andy, one more time.