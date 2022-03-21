Oscars

'I'm truly excited for my next step': 'CODA' star Troy Kotsur on his award winning year

By George Pennacchio
'CODA' star Troy Kotsur feels welcomed by movie industry

Of all of the Oscar nominees this year, Troy Kotsur is probably having the best time. He's won one award after another for his work in "CODA." And now, there's one more trophy he hopes to take home: The Oscar.

Kotsur is in a new place in his long career. After winning SAG, Independent Spirit, BAFTA, Critics Choice and more awards for his performance in "CODA." he feels the industry is now welcoming him with open arms.

"In the past, I was very shy and I really didn't want to approach people. And I feel like they're approaching me now. So I feel a sense of relief," said Kotsur. "It seems like they're looking at me as an artist and they really appreciate my work. And that recognition is a blessing."

Kotsur says many CODAs, children of deaf adults, have thanked him for the movie because now they feel seen, too, since the film shows how CODAs are often a bridge to the hearing world.

His "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin made history as the first deaf actor to win an Oscar in 1987.



"With 'CODA,' it seems like we really have thought outside of the box. And there's a scene where we have 30 seconds of silence. And, so, you hearing people probably never thought of what it would be just like to have, to be silent for 30 seconds and be patient. And that was so beautiful about turning the tables. And so now, you all can see my side of the story and really be a fly on the wall into my silent world," said Kotsur. "We're trying to develop some new scripts and get some ideas and really make the right decision and see what this can lead to. And, really, there's one or two scripts that I might be interested in directing. But I'm going to start with acting. And I did direct a film in the past but I'm waiting. So I'm truly excited for my next step."

Oscar winning actress Marlee Matlin is beyond proud of her "CODA" co-star.

"He's been around for 30+ years. He is one of the most skilled actors out there. He deserves every single accolade and I hope for more and more for him. And more will come his way after this," said Matlin. "He needs to get one so we can put our Oscars together and make history."

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



