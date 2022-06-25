cold case

'Murder in Boystown': CPD, Unsolved Mysteries hope to revive 2004 Lakeview cold case murder

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Police have a suspect in the brutal stabbing death of Kevin Clewer from more than 18 years ago, but they need help putting a name to the face.

Chicago police recently released a cold case video with details on the case, as well as a sketch of the suspect they're looking for, who they said someone called "Fernando."



On March 24, 2004, Clewer's father found the 31-year-old's body in his East Lakeview apartment on North Elaine Place.

According to his family, he had been at the clubs on Halstead Street the night before and didn't show up for work the next day.

Chicago Police say Fernando is likely not the suspect's real name, but one that he used with Kevin. The name Fernando being associated with the case is not new. Police released the name as a person of interest in 2004, but now refer to him as a suspect.

Last week, in coordination with CPD, Unsolved Mysteries released a podcast on Clewer's story called "Murder in Boystown."

Clewer's family said he would have turned 50 this past April and continue to hope for closure.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
