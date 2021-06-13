scholarship

High school graduates receive scholarships from ABC7 Chicago's Cheryl Burton

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago high school graduates receive scholarships from alumni

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Lindblom Math and Science Academy High School graduates received some extra help for college.

ABC7 Chicago's Cheryl Burton created the scholarship at her alma mater. She surprised Danielle Hester and Marcus Beason with the award Saturday during their graduation ceremony at Soldier Field.

Hester, who will attend Columbia College, is a straight A student and an aspiring videographer. Beason, Lindblom class president, will attend Morehouse College, where his father was also a student. He plays the trumpet and guitar as a jazz performer.

Burton launched the scholarship last year, but this was the first time she could award it in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
