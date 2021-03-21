Colorado police rescue goose with arrow through head, animal recovering at rehabilitation center

It saddens us the things some humans do to each other & to animals. So when we're able to help, we love to do so. BPD Animal Protection safely rescued this goose yesterday, removed part of the arrow & helped transport him. Pls call 303-441-3333 if you know who did this #Boulder pic.twitter.com/6mriDvrbLC — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 17, 2021

How about a HAPPY update for Goose? He’s recuperating well at @Greenwood_CO today after undergoing surgery yesterday to remove the arrow. He’s even eating a little bit of food & is expected to make a full recovery #boulder #ThursdayMotivation https://t.co/FmC4FbrAlX pic.twitter.com/iR32A8v71f — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 18, 2021

