animal rescue

Colorado police rescue goose with arrow through head, animal recovering at rehabilitation center

BOULDER, Colo. -- Police officers in Boulder, Colorado, came to the rescue of a goose with an arrow through its head on March 16.

The Boulder Police Department posted bodycam footage showing officers catching the goose in a net before cutting the arrow using bolt cutters.



"It saddens us the things some humans do to each other & to animals," the post said in part.

The force shared a follow-up picture of the goose recuperating after undergoing surgery to remove the remainder of the arrow.



The updated post said the goose is "recuperating well" at the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

"He's even eating a little bit of food & is expected to make a full recovery," the police department said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this post.
