Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans kicks off Columbus Day celebrations with flag raising

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans kicked off its Columbus Day celebrations with a flag raising Friday.

The ceremony was held in Daley Plaza and attended by a delegation from Italy along with some Chicago aldermen.

Columbus Day is Monday. The day will begin with a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii and then a wreath laying ceremony in Arrigo Park.

The 70th annual Columbus Day Parade kicks off at the corner of State Street and Wacker Drive in the Loop at 1 p.m. You can watch it live right here on ABC7.