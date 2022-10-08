WATCH LIVE

Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans kicks off Columbus Day celebrations with flag raising

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
11 minutes ago
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans kicked off its Columbus Day celebrations with a flag raising Friday.

The ceremony was held in Daley Plaza and attended by a delegation from Italy along with some Chicago aldermen.

Columbus Day is Monday. The day will begin with a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii and then a wreath laying ceremony in Arrigo Park.

The 70th annual Columbus Day Parade kicks off at the corner of State Street and Wacker Drive in the Loop at 1 p.m. You can watch it live right here on ABC7.

