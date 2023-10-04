ABC7 Chicago celebrates Italian American Heritage Month with live Columbus Day Parade broadcast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7, Chicago's most watched television station, is celebrating the city's vibrant Italian American community with the broadcast of the 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade.

The live event is hosted by ABC7 sports reporter and Windy City Weekend host Ryan Chiaverini, reporter Liz Nagy and meteorologist Greg Dutra reporting all the festivities from the street.

Pasquale D. Gianni, attorney and Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans officer, will contribute color commentary from the broadcast area.

The parade will air Monday, Oct. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. and will have an encore broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 p.m.

Both broadcasts will be available on abc7chicago.com and ABC7's connected TV apps.

The 70th Annual Columbus Day Parade, produced by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, in partnership with ABC7, kicks off once again from State Street and Wacker Drive.

The theme of the 2023 parade will be "Rediscovering Our Roots."

In memory of the iconic Italian American singer Tony Bennett, the Grand Marshal will be his daughter, Antonia Bennett.

In addition to saluting legend Tony Bennett, the parade will honor the memory of the late WLS Chicago radio DJ Dick Biondi.

The Ides of March, a popular band from Berwyn, whose hit songs were often played by Biondi during his career, will also pay tribute.

Taking part in this year's celebration of Italian American heritage and riding atop the ABC7 float will be members of ABC7's Eyewitness News team: Jessica D'Onofrio, Eric Horng, Jason Knowles, Larry Mowry, Roz Varon and Stephanie Wade.

"The generations-old tradition of celebrating our Italian heritage and culture on Columbus Day this year will be underscored by a salute to the memories of Tony Bennett and Dick Biondi," said Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans (JCCIA). "What truly makes it a family-friendly event is our valued partnership with ABC7 to broadcast a parade like none other on State Street, that great street!"

The Columbus Day Parade takes place in October to coincide with Italian American Heritage Month and celebrates the culture and many contributions of Chicago's lively Italian American Community.

The celebration will include marching bands, floats and dignitaries.

The JCCIA encourages all organizations, businesses and individuals to participate in celebrating Italian heritage and culture.