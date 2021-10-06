columbus day parade

ABC7 to celebrate Italian American Heritage Month with Chicago Columbus Day Parade

ABC7 Windy City Weekend anchors Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini hosting hourlong event

The downtown Chicago parade was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7, Chicago's most-watched television station, is celebrating the city's vibrant Italian American community with the broadcast of the 69th annual Columbus Day Parade.

The hourlong event is hosted by ABC7 Windy City Weekend anchors Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini. They will be joined in the broadcast booth by Anthony Rago, Italian American Human Relations Foundation board member, who will contribute commentary. The parade will air Monday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. and will also be available on abc7chicago.com and ABC7's connected TV apps. October is Italian American Heritage Month.

"We are so proud to be partnering once again with ABC 7," said Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. "The Columbus Day Parade is a generations-old tradition that celebrates the contributions made by Italians to this great country."

After an absence in 2020 due to the pandemic, the parade, produced by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, is proud to kick off once again from iconic State Street and Wacker Drive. The 2021 theme, "Columbus and the American Dream," recalls how Italian American and other immigrants worked to make a better life in America. The memory of the late Jasper B. Sanfilippo, a businessman who throughout his life supported Italian American initiatives and charities, will be saluted this year. His five children, co-chairpersons of the parade, will lead the line of march in honor of their father.

Proud Italian American celebrities showcased this year include Chicago's very own The Buckinghams, Danny Seraphine, the original drummer from the band Chicago and tenor Pasqaule Esposito. The renowned Jesse White Tumblers will again be part of the 2021 festivities that include marching bands, floats and dignitaries.

The parade will feature more than 15 different ethnic groups representing the diverse fabric of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopcolumbus dayparadecolumbus day parade
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLUMBUS DAY PARADE
Chicago Christopher Columbus Day Parade returns this fall
Authentic taste of Italian cannoli hits the streets of NJ
2019 Columbus Day Parade
Final goodbye for Italian-American titan Dominic DiFrisco
TOP STORIES
2 men fatally shot in reported Country Club Hills home invasion
New Lenox man charged in teen girl's Back of the Yards shooting death
North Center crash, shooting critically injure man, 21: CPD
Man killed in Gresham Chicago police shooting ID'd
41 more fake COVID vaccine cards, ivermectin seized at O'Hare
Loose zebras spark wild chase in Kane County
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
Show More
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Bears' plan for Arlington Park 'not a done deal': village president
3 teens stabbed outside Chicago Bulls College Prep HS
More TOP STORIES News