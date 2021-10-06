ABC7 to celebrate Italian American Heritage Month with Chicago Columbus Day Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7, Chicago's most-watched television station, is celebrating the city's vibrant Italian American community with the broadcast of the 69th annual Columbus Day Parade.The hourlong event is hosted by ABC7 Windy City Weekend anchors Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini. They will be joined in the broadcast booth by Anthony Rago, Italian American Human Relations Foundation board member, who will contribute commentary. The parade will air Monday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. and will also be available onand ABC7's connected TV apps. October is Italian American Heritage Month."We are so proud to be partnering once again with ABC 7," said Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. "The Columbus Day Parade is a generations-old tradition that celebrates the contributions made by Italians to this great country."After an absence in 2020 due to the pandemic, the parade, produced by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, is proud to kick off once again from iconic State Street and Wacker Drive. The 2021 theme, "Columbus and the American Dream," recalls how Italian American and other immigrants worked to make a better life in America. The memory of the late Jasper B. Sanfilippo, a businessman who throughout his life supported Italian American initiatives and charities, will be saluted this year. His five children, co-chairpersons of the parade, will lead the line of march in honor of their father.Proud Italian American celebrities showcased this year include Chicago's very own The Buckinghams, Danny Seraphine, the original drummer from the band Chicago and tenor Pasqaule Esposito. The renowned Jesse White Tumblers will again be part of the 2021 festivities that include marching bands, floats and dignitaries.The parade will feature more than 15 different ethnic groups representing the diverse fabric of Chicago.