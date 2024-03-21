Some Italian Americans challenging the idea, saying they don't want any form of canceling parts of their history

Alderman introduces ordinance to rename Columbus Drive after former President Barack Obama

Chicago City Council Alderman Lamont Robinson has proposed renaming Columbus Drive after former President Barack Obama; some are pushing back.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a push to name a downtown Chicago street after former President Barack Obama.

Alderman Lamont Robinson introduced an ordinance during Wednesday's City Council meeting to rename Columbus Drive to Barack Obama Drive.

The street stretches through the Loop from East Grand Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which was renamed in 2021 amid some controversy.

Some Italian Americans are challenging the idea, saying they don't want any form of canceling parts of their history.

In July of 2020, two statues of Christopher Columbus were removed, following protests that grew out of the national outcry over the murder of George Floyd and fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A committee formed by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the statues not be returned amid opposition from Italian American groups.