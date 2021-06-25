Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable | Watch Live

lake shore drive

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council approved the renaming of Lake Shore Drive after a Black man considered by many to be the founder of Chicago.

Lake Shore Drive will now be named Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to honor Chicago's first non-native setter. Lake Shore Drive was kept in the name as a compromise.

RELATED: Chicago City Council delays vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

The renaming includes the outer portion of Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to 67th Street.

Aldermen made the decision Friday after Wednesday's council meeting ended abruptly.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
