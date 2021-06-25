Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor Jean Baptiste Point Du Sable | Watch Live

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council approved the renaming of Lake Shore Drive after a Black man considered by many to be the founder of Chicago.
Lake Shore Drive will now be named Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to honor Chicago's first non-native setter. Lake Shore Drive was kept in the name as a compromise.
The renaming includes the outer portion of Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to 67th Street.
Aldermen made the decision Friday after Wednesday's council meeting ended abruptly.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
