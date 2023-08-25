Gun found in backpack belonging to elementary school student, 5, with special needs: Cicero police

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A gun was found inside a 5-year-old student's backpack at a west suburban elementary school on Friday morning, police said.

Cicero police said a Columbus West Elementary School teacher was helping a student, who has special needs, and noticed their backpack was unusually heavy. She opened the bag and found an unload handgun inside. The school then called police.

The student's mother, in the meantime, called police to report her handgun missing. Police told her they were responding to the school, and she realized that her gun somehow ended up in her child's backpack.

The school was not placed on lockdown, and there was never a danger to students, police said.

The student's mother is a Concealed Carry License and FOID card holder, and her license is now being reviewed. Police also opened a probe to see if charges are warranted.