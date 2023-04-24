ComEd Four trial: Attorneys deliver closing arguments in bribery case surrounding ex-Speaker Madigan

Prosecutors delivered their closing arguments in the ComEd Four trial. The bribery case surrounds former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Government attorneys began their closing statements on Monday in the so-called "ComEd Four" trial following six weeks of testimony by dozens of witnesses and scores of phone calls and emails played for the jury.

"Madigan wanted. ComEd gave. ComEd got," said Assistant U.S Attorney Diane MacArthur, as she began presenting the government's closing argument, saying that to prove a conspiracy, "the agreement doesn't have to be said out loud. It can be understood."

"This was ComEd's inner circle that worked together for years," MacArthur said.

To prove their point, the government used the defendants' own words, replaying many of the calls heard over the last several weeks.

"I mean it's, it's un, it's unmentioned but, you know, that which is understood need not be mentioned," John Hooker could be heard saying in a March 2019 call with Mike McClain.

"Right, exactly. Exactly," McClain responded.

Prosecutors laid out the involvement of defendants Anne Pramaggiore, McClain, Hooker and Jay Doherty in what they said was a years-long conspiracy to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

"We had to hire these guys because Mike Madigan came to us. That's, it's that simple," said McClain in a February 2019 call.

"That's how simple it is," Hooker responded.

The government said a slew of jobs and contracts were given to Madigan's associates in exchange for getting legislation important to the company through the General Assembly.

"The only people that even know about this are you and perhaps Anne, if she even remembers the particulars, John Hooker, and me," said Doherty in a January 2019 call.

"Okay," Fidel Marquez responded.

"You take good care of me and, and so does our friend and I will do the best that I can to, to take care of you," Pramaggiore said in a September 2018 call with McClain.

But, even as the government attempted to connect the timing of each of the favors granted to Madigan over the years to the passage of three major pieces of legislation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to ComEd, defense attorneys kicked off their closing arguments.

Defense attorneys argued that "there is no evidence that Madigan did anything for them." They also argued that prosecutors "have no witness. They have no email. They have no tape that links them."

Defense attorneys also added, as they have throughout the trial, that ComEd often turned down Madigan's job recommendations and, that it was real and legal lobbying by the utility company that caused legislation to pass and not a dozen jobs given over a nine-year period.

Defense closing will continue on Tuesday as each of the four defendants' attorneys take their turn. After that, the government will get their say one more time before sending the case to the jury.