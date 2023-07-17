3-year-old bribery case against ComEd dropped; company to pay $200M fine

A 3-year-old ComEd bribery case surrounding Mike Madigan has been dropped. The company will pay a $200 million fine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 3-year-old bribery case against ComEd that spurred a series of charges against lobbyists, utility executives and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has officially been dropped.

A federal judge dismissed the charges against ComEd as part of a dismissed prosecution agreement that included a $200 million fine.

In a statement, the company's CEO said, "With the completion of the DPA and dismissal of the charge, ComEd remains committed, at all levels of the company, to the highest standards of integrity and ethical behavior for our business, and to continuing to build the trust of our customers."

The company had been accused of trying to influence Madigan by providing financial benefits and even jobs to those close to him.

Madigan himself is due to face a jury in April.

Four others charged separately were found guilty back in May and will be sentenced in January.