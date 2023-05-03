What 'ComEd Four' trial guilty verdicts mean for Mike Madigan bribery, racketeering trial

Madigan's co-defendant is Mike McClain, who was one of the four convicted Tuesday for scheming to bribe him over an eight-year period.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the "ComEd Four" trial now over, focus has shifted to how the outcome will impact Michael Madigan's own corruption case in April 2024.

"You have his alleged cronies who have been found guilty, I imagine he's not a happy camper," Kent Law School Professor Richard Kling said.

The now 81-year-old Madigan was indicted on bribery and racketeering charges last year. He is accused of using his official position as House speaker to corruptly solicit and receive financial rewards for himself and his associates.

Madigan's co-defendant is Mike McClain, who was one of the four convicted Tuesday for scheming to bribe him over an eight-year period.

Kling believes Madigan's attorney will move to sever the cases.

"I would probably want to get away from it," Kling said. "Because as much as the jury is not going to be told that Mr. McClain is convicted, juries are not stupid."

Despite the "ComEd Four" trial's connection to the former speaker, the four defendants, who are former lobbyists and executives for ComEd, were not publicly known figures prior to the trial.

Juror Amanda Schnitker Sayers explained the process the jury followed as they tried to connect the dots among the "Comed Four," Mike Madigan and legislation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the utility company that was approved between 2011 and 2019.

"The evidence was so robust and the case was so detailed," Schnitker Sayers said. "Even if you didn't know in the beginning, you knew in the end... We are hoping that this is a first step so that Illinois can function better. We did talk about how this is trying to clean up corrupt acts in politics."

Illinois has a history of politicians involved in litigation for corruption charges.

"After George Ryan was convicted... You go down the list... Blagojevich," Kling said. "I've had county commissioners and every time you think, 'OK this is the last time because now the word is going to go out,' and I think the word doesn't go out because the answer is, 'I think I'll never get caught.'"

A sentencing date for the "ComEd Four" has not yet been established. There is speculation about whether one of them might turn government witnesses against Madigan in exchange for a reduced sentence.

While the average length of a prison term for someone convicted on bribery charges is about 15 months, a judge looking to make an example could sentence them to a much longer term.