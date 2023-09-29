SEC files fraud charges against 'ComEd' and former CEO, found guilty in Mike Madigan bribery case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Securities and Exchange Comission charged ComEd and its former CEO Anne Pramaggiore Thursday with fraud in connection to the alleged corruption scheme involving former house speaker Mike Madigan.

Commonwealth Edison and its parent company Exelon agreed to settle, paying a penalty of more than $46 million. However, charges against Pramaggiore will move forward.

The complaint filed by the SEC accuses Pramaggiore of participating in, and at some points, directing a bribery scheme, which involved bribing Madigan to pass legislation favorable to ComEd.

Earlier this year, Pramaggiore and the rest of the so-called "ComEd Four," were all found guilty of federal charges, including conspiracy and bribery.

Madigan, who's charged in a separate federal racketeering indictment, will go to trial in April.

ABC7 reached out to Pramaggiore's team for a statement about the new charges, but has not yet heard back.