2019 Chicago Auto Show: Hear from the people behind the event

The 2019 Chicago Auto Show continues Sunday.

The Chicago Auto Show opened to the public Saturday to large crowds, but it took a lot of effort to get the event ready to open.

The 2019 Chicago Auto Show opened on Saturday.



The show is one of the largest auto shows in the United States. ABC7's reporters talked to the people who helped to get it off the ground.

ABC7's Megan Kluth talks to Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli.



This year, many manufacturers are featuring eco-friendly vehicles, which cost half as much to operate per mile compared to a gas engine. The tradeoff? A higher price tag upfront.
There are several opportunities to win instant prizes at the Chicago Auto Show.



The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the ABC7 Chicago Auto Show Guide.

ABC7's Megan Kluth talks to Chicago Auto Show Co-Chair Tony Guido.

