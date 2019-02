2019 Chicago Auto Show: Hear from the people behind the event

EMBED >More News Videos The 2019 Chicago Auto Show opened on Saturday.

The Chicago Auto Show opened to the public Saturday to large crowds, but it took a lot of effort to get the event ready to open.The show is one of the largest auto shows in the United States. ABC7's reporters talked to the people who helped to get it off the ground.ABC7's Roz Varon will host Facebook Live events from the show.This year, many manufacturers are featuring eco-friendly vehicles, which cost half as much to operate per mile compared to a gas engine. The tradeoff? A higher price tag upfront.The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the ABC7 Chicago Auto Show Guide.