2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Street closures, route, parking restrictions and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 50th Annual Pride parade, "Stonewall 50: Millions of Moments of Pride," will step off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. The parade will also be broadcast on ABC7 at 1 p.m.
Several grand marshals have been selected for this year's parade. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's first openly lesbian mayor, serves as Honorary Grand Marshal. Molly Pinta, a 12-year-old middle school student who lobbied to start a Pride Parade in Buffalo Grove while also coming out as lesbian, serves as Youth Grand Marshal.
Three Legacy Grand Marshals have also been selected, all of whom have been continually active in LGBTQ+ organizations or businesses for the last 50 years: Joel Hall, community activist founder of Joel Hall Dance Company; Jim Flint, community activist and owner of the Baton Show Lounge; and Marge Summit, community activists and owner of His 'n Hers Bar.
PARADE ROUTE
The Pride Parade begins at Broadway and Montrose at 12 p.m.
Lineup is on North Broadway from Montrose to Wilson; West Montrose from Broadway to Clark; Sunnyside Avenue from Broadway to North Sheridan Road; and North Sheridan Road between Montrose and Wilson.
The parade will step off at the corner of Broadway and Montrose, proceed south on Broadway, then south on Halsted, then east on Belmont, then south on Broadway, then east on Diversey to Cannon Drive.
STREET CLOSURES
There will be rolling street closures throughout the parade. Cross streets will close as the parade travels.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication will release more specific details about street closures next week.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
The assembly area and parade route will be posted with No Parking signs on June 30 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both sides of the street unless otherwise indicated. Parking violations and towing will begin promptly at 5 a.m.
Parking on Halsted and Belmont will be restricted until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
The following parking restrictions will be in place:
- Montrose Avenue: Greenview Avenue to Hazel Street
- Broadway: Leland Avenue to Grace Street
- Broadway: Melrose Avenue to Diversey Parkway
- Sunnyside Avenue: Broadway to North Sheridan Road
- Halsted Street: Grace Street to Belmont Avenue
- Belmont Avenue: Racine Avenue to Broadway
- Diversey Parkway: Broadway to Cannon Drive/Sheridan
- Cannon Drive: Diversey Parkway to Fullerton Parkway
- Addison Street: 736 West Addison Street to Sheffield Avenue
- Waveland Avenue: Halsted Street to Broadway
- Grace Street: Halsted Street to Fremont Street
- Clifton: Montrose Avenue to Sunnyside Avenue
- North Sheridan Road: Sunnyside Avenue to Buena Avenue
- North Sheridan Road: Montrose Avenue to Wilson
- Buena Avenue: Sheridan Road to Broadway
- Wellington Avenue: Clark Street to Sheffield Avenue
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Due to the extensive parking restrictions, the public is strongly urged to take CTA transit to the Pride Parade.
CTA Red Line stations Wilson, Sheridan, Addison and Belmont are all a short walk from the parade route. CTA Brown and Purple Line stations Wellington and Diversey are also a short walk from the parade route.
The following CTA bus routes serve the parade area: 8 Halsted, 22 Clark, 36 Broadway, 76 Diversey, 77 Belmont, 78 Montrose, 151 Sheridan, and 152 Addison.
Police officers will be present at the following corners to assist pedestrians in crossing the parade route:
- Montrose Avenue at Broadway
- Irving Park Road at Broadway
- Grace Street at Halsted Street
- Addison Street at Halsted Street
- Roscoe Street at Halsted Street
- Wellington Avenue at Broadway
- Aldine Street at Halsted Street
- Cornelia Avenue at Halsted Street
- Oakdale Avenue at Broadway
For more information on the 2019 Chicago Pride Parade, visit www.chicagopridecalendar.org
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Street closures, route, parking restrictions and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News