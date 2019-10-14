CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, the official station of the 67th annual Columbus Day Parade, will broadcast the parade, Monday, October 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. on ABC 7's Main Channel 7.1 and later in the day from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on ABC 7's 7.2 Channel.The third airing is on Saturday, October 19 from 1 to 3 PM on 7.2. The Columbus Day Parade will also be streamed live at abc7chicago.com beginning at 1 p.m. on October 14th. After the parade airs, it will be available on demand on the ABC 7 Website.ABC 7 Chicago is the only TV station in Chicago to broadcast the Columbus Day Parade.ABC 7 Sports Anchor Mark Giangreco, ABC 7 feature/entertainment reporter and 190 North host, Janet Davies will once again serve to host the Columbus Day Parade broadcast. Anthony Rago, from Rago Brothers Funeral Home, and member of the executive committee of the Italian American Human Relations Foundation, will join them in the broadcast booth. Dionne Miller, ABC 7 Sports Anchor, will be on the street capturing all the excitement and pageantry.The 2019 parade's central theme is "Food and Culture," boasting 110 units.Riding atop the ABC 7 Columbus Day Parade float will be Stacey Baca, Tracy Butler, Alan Krashesky, Diane Pathieu, Hosea Sanders, and Larry Mowry.The fun begins on October 14 at 12:30 pm when the parade kicks off on State Street "that Great Street." The parade continue from State at Wacker Drive south to Van Buren Street.One of the crown jewels of the parade will be the 2019 Columbus Day Parade Queen, Natalie DiCianni and her court. Natalie reigns from Elmhurst, Illinois. She is currently attending Triton College and is majoring in nursing, modeling her career choice after her mother, who is also a nurse. Every year, Natalie volunteers her time making Thanksgiving baskets for the needy. She has also helped raise money for autism. Natalie is proud of her Italian heritage and the fact that both her parents are of Italian descent. Her father, Peter DiCianni is a DuPage County Commissioner in the 2nd District.The Columbus Day Parade is produced by ABC 7 Chicago.