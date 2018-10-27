"I know first-hand the difficulties of being at war, and what coming back from it as a veteran means," says Paul Tadalan, a United States Air Force veteran.On average, 22 veterans commit suicide every single day in the United States. Research shows it's due to the difficulties of integrating back into civilian life.To thank service members, Fits-Results, a gym in the city's South Loop neighborhood held "A Hero's Workout" on Saturday morning to raise funds for Team Red White and Blue's Chicago chapter.All proceeds and donations from the morning's workouts supported Team Red White and Blue. The organization provides programs that help veterans find more fulfilling lives through fitness and community service."Homelessness and mental health is a big issue, so I'll always put an effort towards helping other service members and their families with whatever they need...and I know Fit-Results always will too," said Tadalan who is also a fitness coach at Fit-Results.The gym, located at 833 S. State, has held past charity workouts."Freedom to own a business is a privilege where people can feel safe, and it's owed to those that risk their lives on the line for us," says Fit-Results owner Luis Centeno.