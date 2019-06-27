Community & Events

ABC7 wins trophy at Golf Battle of the Networks

Teams of golfers from ABC7, WGN and WMAQ squared off in the Golf Battle of the Networks Wednesday, raising money for Cal's Angels.

The non-profit raises money to fund research to fight children's cancers. The event took place at the Mistwood Golf Course in Romeoville.

Mark Giangreco captained the ABC7 squad joined by Tracy Butler and Ravi Baichwal. ABC7 took home the fundraising the trophy.

For more information and to donate, visit https://www.calsangels.org.
Report a correction or typo
