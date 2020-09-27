Fannie Lou Hamer's activism comes to life in Goodman Theatre show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storytelling and music come together in the latest production at the Goodman Theatre.
"Fannie Lou Hamer: Speak On It!" is billed as an electrifying call to action.
The show is inspired by the life of famed civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.
The show is currently being performed in parks around Chicago.
It features Chicago actor and singer E. Faye Butler, who joined ABC7 Sunday morning.
"She never gave up until the day she died to ensure that everyone in this country would have the right to vote," Butler said.
"I say you can't be an artist without being an activist," she said.
For those inspired by the performance to take action: voter registration sheets are available at every show.
"If we just get one person at every park, that's one more vote. That's one more person that knows they have that right," she said. "We've got to stand up and pay attention, folks."
