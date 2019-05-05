Benefit for Jayme Closs, girl who escaped parent's killer, draws hundreds of supporters

BARRON, Wis. (WLS) -- Hundreds of people attended a benefit Saturday for Jayme Closs.
Nearly four months after Closs escaped from the man who killed her parents last year, her Wisconsin hometown is rallying behind her.
The benefit was held at Barron High School, where the community is raising funds for her expenses. The proceeds will also pay for updates to the home of her aunt and uncle, Bob and Jennifer Smith, who have taken her in.
My main goal is to celebrate Jayme's return. I'm a believer and I just really thank God that she was returned, and that Bob and Jennifer are willing to take on that responsibility," said one supporter.
Organizers said they received calls from all over the country asking how they could help.
