Community & Events

Best Buddies Friendship Walk comes to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People from different walks of life will gather for a celebration making us Chicago Proud.

Best Buddies Friendship Walk aims to raise awareness and funds to support inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This is all part of the Best Buddies program, which is the world's largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of people with disabilities.

Best Buddies Global Ambassador Jack Mayor, and Morgan Olszewski visited ABC 7 to encourage more people to get involved.

Best Buddies Friendship Walk will be held at Soldier Field on Sunday, April 14. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., step off is at 10 a.m.

To register for the event, visit the Best Buddies Friendship Walk website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagosouth loopdisabilitychicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News