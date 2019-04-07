Best Buddies Friendship Walk comes to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People from different walks of life will gather for a celebration making us Chicago Proud.
Best Buddies Friendship Walk aims to raise awareness and funds to support inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This is all part of the Best Buddies program, which is the world's largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of people with disabilities.
Best Buddies Global Ambassador Jack Mayor, and Morgan Olszewski visited ABC 7 to encourage more people to get involved.
Best Buddies Friendship Walk will be held at Soldier Field on Sunday, April 14. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., step off is at 10 a.m.
To register for the event, visit the Best Buddies Friendship Walk website.
