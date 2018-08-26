CHICAGO (WLS) --More than 30 chefs and mixologists will come together for a benefit to end childhood hunger in America.
Chicago's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry takes place on August 29 at Revel Fulton Market and will feature unlimited dishes and drinks and a performance by the Shadowboxers.
A mixologist stopped by ABC7 to demonstrate how to make Hilton Chicago's cocktail for Taste of the Nation.
Recipe:
1.5 oz Disaronno (Italian liqueur)
1 oz. Spiced Cranberry Coulis
0.5 oz Fresh Orange Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Turmeric Citrus Ice Cubes
Method: Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake for about 10 seconds
Glass: Rocks Glass - we are using little Jars
Pour mixture into glass with Turmeric Passion Fruit Ice Cubes
Garnish: Apple Slice with a sugar circle/ no kid hungry logo
Note: This cocktail is a riff off of an Amaretto Stone Sour.
Chicago's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry
Date: Wednesday, August 29th
Hours: 6pm - 9pm
Address: Revel Fulton Market, 1215 West Fulton Market
Admission: $100
For more information and tickets: https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/chicagos-taste-nation/
Promo code for viewers: ABC7