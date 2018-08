More than 30 chefs and mixologists will come together for a benefit to end childhood hunger in America.Chicago's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry takes place on August 29 at Revel Fulton Market and will feature unlimited dishes and drinks and a performance by the Shadowboxers.A mixologist stopped by ABC7 to demonstrate how to make Hilton Chicago's cocktail for Taste of the Nation.1.5 oz Disaronno (Italian liqueur)1 oz. Spiced Cranberry Coulis0.5 oz Fresh Orange Juice0.5 oz Fresh Lemon JuiceTurmeric Citrus Ice CubesAdd all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake for about 10 secondsRocks Glass - we are using little JarsPour mixture into glass with Turmeric Passion Fruit Ice CubesApple Slice with a sugar circle/ no kid hungry logoThis cocktail is a riff off of an Amaretto Stone Sour.Wednesday, August 29th6pm - 9pmRevel Fulton Market, 1215 West Fulton Market$100For more information and tickets: https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/chicagos-taste-nation/ ABC7