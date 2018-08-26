CHICAGO PROUD

Chefs, mixologists come together to end childhood hunger at Chicago's Taste of the Nation

More than 30 chefs and mixologists will come together for a benefit to end childhood hunger in America.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry takes place on August 29 at Revel Fulton Market and will feature unlimited dishes and drinks and a performance by the Shadowboxers.

A mixologist stopped by ABC7 to demonstrate how to make Hilton Chicago's cocktail for Taste of the Nation.

Recipe:
1.5 oz Disaronno (Italian liqueur)
1 oz. Spiced Cranberry Coulis
0.5 oz Fresh Orange Juice
0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Turmeric Citrus Ice Cubes

Method: Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake for about 10 seconds

Glass: Rocks Glass - we are using little Jars

Pour mixture into glass with Turmeric Passion Fruit Ice Cubes

Garnish: Apple Slice with a sugar circle/ no kid hungry logo

Note: This cocktail is a riff off of an Amaretto Stone Sour.
Chicago's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry
Date: Wednesday, August 29th
Hours: 6pm - 9pm
Address: Revel Fulton Market, 1215 West Fulton Market
Admission: $100
For more information and tickets: https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/chicagos-taste-nation/
Promo code for viewers: ABC7
