Juneteenth celebrations in Chicago scheduled ahead of soon-to-be state holiday this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has a number of events planned Wednesday, leading up to Juneteenth this weekend.At Daley Plaza, a Juneteenth flag was raised earlier this week, and at noon Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will lead a ceremony there.Preckwinkle's Cook County event will likely come after Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill at 10 a.m. in Springfield, making Juneteenth a state holiday.Juneteenth, which falls on Saturday, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.Forty six states to date have made Juneteenth a paid state holiday, and Illinois is set to become the 47th.Juneteenth is also one step closer to becoming a federal holiday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill, which is now heading to the House.County leaders will also announce Wednesday that they will light the skyline in red in honor of Juneteenth.