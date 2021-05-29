memorial day

City of Chicago hosts Memorial Day commemoration at Daley Plaza

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago hosts Memorial Day ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago held a Memorial Day Commemoration Saturday morning at Daley Plaza in the Loop.

The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston will served as keynote speaker.

The event was hosted by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

RELATED: Chicago veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Stacey Baca of ABC 7 Eyewitness News served as the emcee.

The event was not open to the general public to discourage people from attending due to the pandemic.

The ceremony was streamed live on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/ChicagoDCASE
