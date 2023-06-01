Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses Memorial Day weekend violence in city

New Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the violence over the Memorial Day hoiday weekend after the city council meeting Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed for the first time a surge in deadly gun violence in Chicago following the Memorial Day weekend.

Fifty-three people were shot, 11 fatally, over the holiday weekend.

"What we saw this weekend was a manifestation of community disinvestment, poverty, trauma that our city has struggled with far too long," Johnson said.

Despite the surge in gun violence and admitting some adjustments are being made moving forward, city leaders touted what officers were able to accomplish this weekend.

Interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller said 152 illegal guns were recovered this weekend with 4,900 guns taken off the streets so far this year.

"It pains me knowing that too many of our residents have seen or experienced this proliferation of gun violence. No one should fear for their own safety in their own neighborhood," Waller said.

Students at Corliss High School stepped off down East 103rd Street in Pullman Wednesday, beating their drums and the pavement for a bigger cause.

"It lets the people know, like, that we want a change," said graduating senior Daquan Falkner.

"The change I want to see happen is less gun violence and more graduates," said graduating senior Dante Butler.

Corliss High school student and football player Donnell Jamison was found shot to death in Fuller Park on May 18. Police said the 17-year-old's killer is still at large.

"With him being a football player and someone's kid, a cousin, a brother, it hurts a lot because we're all family at the end of the day," said graduating senior Emari Hamilton.

The school family is now eager to stomp out the violence in the city they love.

"As a teacher, that's something that I always do is lead with love, and let my students know that I love them and care about them," said Jordan Clayton-Taylor.

The mayor didn't say what changes will be made to his safety plan moving forward, but said the work will continue to make sure the shooting numbers we saw last weekend aren't repeated.