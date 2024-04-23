Castaways reopening Memorial Day weekend on North Avenue Beach with new name

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boat-shaped beachfront bar and restaurant in Chicago is returning this summer.

Castaways at North Avenue was closed last season for renovations.

Now, the Stefani Restaurant Group said the venue will reopen over Memorial Day weekend, with the new name "Castaways Beach Club."

They said it will bring the atmosphere of a modern beach club, with an elevated look and menu.

Cabanas will be available to rent, and the venue will be open for private events.

"The lakefront is Chicago's front yard and Castaways has long been part of that - we are thrilled to deliver a new and refreshed experience this summer," owner Anthony Stefani said.

The same restaurant group is also bringing back Tavern on Rush.

Visit www.castawayschicago.com for more information.