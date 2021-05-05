Community & Events

Chicago Park District holding free fitness demos for Chicago Moves Day

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is bringing back Chicago Moves Day.

More than 10 health and fitness providers along with the Park District will offer a series of free, virtual workouts starting at 11 a.m.

"We are proud to bring back Chicago Moves Day and to motivate Chicagoans of all ages to get out and get moving," said Chicago Park District & CEO Michael P. Kelly. "The Park District is in the business of fostering opportunities for residents of Chicago to take steps towards improving their physical health and making wellness a priority and a habit."

The series will launch on Instagram at @we_move_chicago.

The event will feature free workout demonstrations, including yoga, pilates and virtual tennis.

For more information on Chicago Moves Day, visit the Park District's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopexerciseworkoutchicago park district
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Renters say they're being kicked out despite eviction moratorium
2 HS basketball stars hurt in Englewood drive-by shooting
Mother of 5 shot while working security in Park Manor
Chicago concert series for fully-vaccinated residents announced
Video shows SUV slam into West Town bar, narrowly missing pedestrian
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Ex-teacher charged with child sex crimes faced prior allegation: Diocese
Show More
Cyber attack on Illinois AG's office appears far worse than first thought
Reopening by July 4 tall task for Chicago's shuttered music, arts venues
Judge orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday
New fund offers Chinatown restaurants financial lifeline after painful year
More TOP STORIES News