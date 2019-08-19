Community & Events

Chicago Park District sees record-breaking summer program participation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District says it's had record-breaking participation in its programs this summer.

More than 90,000 people, including 55,000 kids and teens, took part in the Chicago Park District's camps, sports leagues and other activities during summer 2019. Park District officials say there were more options available for Chicagoans to choose from.

Registration is currently underway for the Chicago Park District's fall programs, which will run Sept. 9 through Dec. 2.

Visit the Chicago Park District's website for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagochicago park district
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Ind. girl back home after being found in Ark.; Suspect in custody
27 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Teen accused of threatening abortion clinic via meme app
Wife of man killed by neck-breaking wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Mom beaten, robbed while holding baby in Logan Square
Show More
Off-duty Cook Co. officer killed in crash while assisting motorist in Morris
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Bears, Browns attracting most Super Bowl bets
U of C student escapes attempted sexual assault on campus
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of apartment window
More TOP STORIES News