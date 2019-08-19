Chicago Park District sees record-breaking summer program participation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District says it's had record-breaking participation in its programs this summer.
More than 90,000 people, including 55,000 kids and teens, took part in the Chicago Park District's camps, sports leagues and other activities during summer 2019. Park District officials say there were more options available for Chicagoans to choose from.
Registration is currently underway for the Chicago Park District's fall programs, which will run Sept. 9 through Dec. 2.
Visit the Chicago Park District's website for more information.
