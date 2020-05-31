Hope Church along with other organization help feed hundreds of families in Pilsen

CHICAGO,IL (WLS) -- Over 700 families in the Lower West side of Chicago received groceries and child necessities on Friday."Today is a Pilsen drive thru food distribution which also accommodates walk up and our goal is to accommodate over 700 families," said Pastor Hal Kooistra from Hope Church.Hope Church along with John Burns Construction Company. Testa Produce, and Convoy of Hope Chicago teamed up to bring fresh produce and other necessities to the tables of community of Pilsen. Hope Church has a location in the Pilsen community.Each family is receiving five bags of groceries and a gallon of milk and roughly 25 pounds of chocolate to go with that milk," said Natalie Sabos, who is a part of the Disaster Service team at Hope Church.Hundreds of gallons of milk were donated for the drive and the food bought by Hope Church, all possible through large donations. They didn't forget about the parents in need of child essentials."We provide diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food," said Pastor Kooistra."We have a lot of families across the community, a lot of seniors, a lot of undocumented residents that are being left out without any relief," said Ald. Byron Singcho- LopezPastor Kooistra said its one of their biggest distributions for far and their next one is underway.