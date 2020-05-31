food drive

Hope Church along with other organization help feed hundreds of families in Pilsen

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO,IL (WLS) -- Over 700 families in the Lower West side of Chicago received groceries and child necessities on Friday.

"Today is a Pilsen drive thru food distribution which also accommodates walk up and our goal is to accommodate over 700 families," said Pastor Hal Kooistra from Hope Church.

Hope Church along with John Burns Construction Company. Testa Produce, and Convoy of Hope Chicago teamed up to bring fresh produce and other necessities to the tables of community of Pilsen. Hope Church has a location in the Pilsen community.
"
Each family is receiving five bags of groceries and a gallon of milk and roughly 25 pounds of chocolate to go with that milk," said Natalie Sabos, who is a part of the Disaster Service team at Hope Church.
Hundreds of gallons of milk were donated for the drive and the food bought by Hope Church, all possible through large donations. They didn't forget about the parents in need of child essentials.

"We provide diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food," said Pastor Kooistra.

"We have a lot of families across the community, a lot of seniors, a lot of undocumented residents that are being left out without any relief," said Ald. Byron Singcho- Lopez

Pastor Kooistra said its one of their biggest distributions for far and their next one is underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspilsenfood drivecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD DRIVE
Gary, Ind. mayor to hold fruit, vegetable giveaway amid COVID-19 pandemic
Founders give food company is leading the way to bring food to new york city hospital workers
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
formerly homeless man from atlanta installs hand washing stations to stop the spread of covid-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Thousands of Chicago protesters rally over George Floyd death
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 118K
43 dogs rescued from Leyden Township home
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 588, cases surpass 18K
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Show More
Killing of federal officer near protest called 'domestic terrorism'
Passero reopens patio with heightened safety regulations
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Kylie Jenner 'likely forged' tax return, misled net worth, Forbes claims
City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
More TOP STORIES News